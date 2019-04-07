|
Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED BONDS
04/07/2019 | 08:58pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.
Southwest Securities International Securities Limited
西 證 國 際 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 812)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED BONDS
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of U.S. Dollar-denominated bonds. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Bonds, including their principal amount, interest and maturity, have yet to be determined.
The Bonds will only be offered outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. None of the Bonds will be offered to any connected person of the Company.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Bonds Issue may or may not materialize. The completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
THE PROPOSED BONDS ISSUE
Introduction
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of U.S. Dollar-denominated bonds. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Bonds, including their principal amount, interest and maturity, have yet to be determined.
The completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. The Company has appointed Southwest Securities International, BNP PARIBAS, Haitong International, CLSA and Standard Chartered Bank as the joint global coordinators, which are also, together with, BOCOM International, China CITIC Bank International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMBC Capital, CMB International, Founder Securities (Hong Kong) Capital Limited, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, ICBC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong), the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue. Upon finalization of the terms and conditions of the Proposed Bonds Issue, the Company, Southwest Securities, Southwest Securities International, BNP PARIBAS, Haitong International, CLSA, Standard Chartered Bank, BOCOM International, China CITIC Bank International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch, CMBC Capital, CMB International, Founder Securities (Hong Kong) Capital Company Limited, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, ICBC International and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) are expected to enter into a subscription agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue.
Southwest Securities intends to assist the Company in meeting its obligations under the Bonds and the Trust Deed by entering into a keepwell deed. According to the keepwell deed, Southwest Securities will, inter alia, cause the Company to maintain a consolidated net worth of at least US$1.00 (or its equivalent) at all times and to have sufficient liquidity to ensure timely payment of any and all amounts payable by the Company under or in respect of the Bonds in accordance with the Trust Deed and the terms and conditions of the Bonds and any and all payments due under the Trust Deed and the Agency Agreement.
The Bonds will only be offered outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. None of the Bonds will be offered to any connected person of the Company.
Reason for the Proposed Bonds Issue
The Directors believe that the Proposed Bonds Issue will be beneficial to the Company since it will allow the Company to obtain long-term financing from international investors and to improve its capital structure.
The Company currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds for refinancing existing offshore indebtedness and supplementing working capital. The Company may adjust the foregoing plans in response to changing market conditions. The Company will carefully evaluate such situations and may reallocate the use of the proceeds.
Listing
Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Bonds by way of debt issue to professional investors only. A confirmation of eligibility for listing of the Bonds has been received from the Stock Exchange but a listing approval is yet to be obtained. Listing of the Bonds on the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Bonds or the Company.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Bonds Issue may or may not materialize. The completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
|
DEFINITIONS
|
|
"Agency Agreement"
|
the agency agreement proposed to be entered into among the
|
|
Company, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (as
|
|
the trustee of the Bonds, and as principal paying agent), and
|
|
The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch (as
|
|
registrar and transfer agent) in relation to the Bonds as amended
|
|
or supplemented from time to time
|
"BNP PARIBAS"
|
BNP Paribas
|
"BOCOM International"
|
BOCOM International Securities Limited
|
"Bonds"
|
U.S. Dollar-denominated bonds proposed to be issued by the
|
|
Company
|
"China Everbright Bank
|
China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
|
Hong Kong Branch"
|
|
"China CITIC Bank
|
China CITIC Bank International Limited
|
International"
|
|
"CLSA"
|
CLSA Limited
|
"CMBC Capital"
|
CMBC Securities Company Limited
|
"CMB International"
|
CMB International Capital Limited
|
"Company"
|
Southwest Securities International Securities Limited, a company
|
|
incorporated with limited liability in Bermuda, the issued shares
|
|
of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
|
"connected person"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Founder Securities
|
Founder Securities (Hong Kong) Capital Company Limited
|
(Hong Kong)
|
|
Capital Company Limited"
|
|
"Haitong International"
|
Haitong International Securities Company Limited
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
|
"Huatai Financial Holdings
|
Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited
|
(Hong Kong) Limited"
|
|
"ICBC International"
|
ICBC International Securities Limited
|
"Listing Rules"
|
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Orient Securities
|
Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited
|
(Hong Kong)"
|
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China excluding Hong Kong, the Macau
|
|
Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China,
|
|
and Taiwan area
|
"Proposed Bonds Issue"
|
the proposed international offering of the Bonds by the Company
|
"Securities Act"
|
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
|
"Southwest Securities"
|
Southwest Securities Co. Ltd., the ultimate controlling shareholder
|
|
of the Company
|
"Southwest Securities
|
Southwest Securities (HK) Brokerage Limited, a wholly-owned
|
International"
|
subsidiary of the Company
|
"Standard Chartered Bank"
|
Standard Chartered Bank
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Trust Deed"
|
the trust deed to be entered into between the Company, Southwest
|
|
Securities and The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as
|
|
the trustee of the Bonds, in relation to the Bonds as amended or
|
|
supplemented from time to time
|
"U.S." or "United States"
|
the United States of America, its territories and possessions and
|
|
all areas subject to its jurisdiction
|
"U.S. Dollar(s)" or "US$"
|
the U.S. dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States
|
|
By order of the Board of Directors
|
|
Southwest Securities International Securities Limited
|
|
Wu Jian *
|
|
Chairman
|
Hong Kong, 8 April 2019
|
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wu Jian* (Chairman), Mr. Pu Rui* (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Zhao Dongmei*, Ms. Wang Huiyun* and Mr. Xiong Xiaoqiang*; and the independent non-executive Directors are Professor Wu Jun*, Mr. Meng Gaoyuan* and Dr. Guan Wenwei.
*For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
Southwest Securities International Securities Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:57:01 UTC
|
|