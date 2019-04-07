Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

西 證 國 際 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 812)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED BONDS

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of U.S. Dollar-denominated bonds. As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Bonds, including their principal amount, interest and maturity, have yet to be determined.

The Bonds will only be offered outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. None of the Bonds will be offered to any connected person of the Company.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Bonds Issue may or may not materialize. The completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to, among other things, market conditions and investors' interest. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

THE PROPOSED BONDS ISSUE

