Southwest Securities International Securities Limi : RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.131 PER RIGHTS SHARE

0
03/27/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

THIS PROSPECTUS IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about this Prospectus or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, you should at once hand this Prospectus and the accompanying PAL and EAF to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, the licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

A copy of this Prospectus, together with copies of the PAL and the EAF, and (where applicable) the document specified in the paragraph headed ''15. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies'' in Appendix III to this Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required under Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong, the Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.

Subject to the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange, as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from their respective commencement dates of dealings on the Stock Exchange or such other dates as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus, the PAL and the EAF, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of these documents.

Dealing in securities of the Company, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms may be settled through CCASS and you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for details of those settlement arrangements and how such arrangements may affect your rights and interests.

The securities described in this Prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. There is no intention to register any portion of the Rights Shares or any securities described in this Prospectus in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

Distribution of this Prospectus into jurisdictions other than Hong Kong may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Prospectus comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. This Prospectus is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This Prospectus does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to acquire, the nil-paid Rights Shares or Rights Shares or to take up any entitlements to the nil-paid Rights Shares or Rights Shares in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited

西 證 國 際 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 812)

RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.131 PER RIGHTS SHARE

Underwriter of the Rights Issue

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as defined in this Prospectus unless otherwise specified.

The latest time for acceptance of and payment for the Rights Shares and application and payment for excess Rights Shares is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 12 April 2019. The procedures for application of Rights Shares are set out in the paragraph headed ''Procedures for acceptance and payment or transfer'' on pages 12 to 16 of this Prospectus. It should be noted that the Underwriter may, upon giving notice in writing to the Company, terminate the Underwriting Agreement with immediate effect at any time prior to the Latest Termination Time, upon the occurrence of certain events, including force majeure events. These events are set out in the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' on page 7 of this Prospectus. If the Underwriter exercises such right, the Rights Issue will not proceed. In the event the Underwriter exercises its rights to terminate the Underwriting Agreement prior to the Latest Termination Time, all obligations of the Underwriter hereunder shall cease and determine and no party thereto shall have any claim against the other (save for any antecedent breaches and claims thereof).

Shareholders should note that the Shares have been dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Tuesday, 19 March 2019. The nil-paid Rights Shares will be dealt in from Monday, 1 April 2019 to Tuesday, 9 April 2019 (both days inclusive). If, prior to the Latest Termination Time, the Underwriter terminates the Underwriting Agreement or if the conditions of the Underwriting Agreement is not fulfilled or waived (as applicable), the Rights Issue will not proceed. Any dealings in the Shares from the date of this Prospectus up to the date on which the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled or waived (as applicable), which is currently expected to be 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 18 April 2019, and any dealings in the nil-paid Rights Shares from Monday, 1 April 2019 to Tuesday, 9 April 2019 (both days inclusive) are accordingly subject to the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional and may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they are recommended to consult their professional advisers.

*For identification purpose only

28 March 2019

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this Prospectus, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

''Announcement''

''associate(s)'' ''Board'' ''Business Day''

the Company's announcement dated 20 February 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) on which banks are open for general banking business in Hong Kong

''CCASS''

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by HKSCC

''Company''

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited, an

exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited

liability and the Shares of which are listed on the main

board of the Stock Exchange

''connected person(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Controlling Shareholder''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Controlling Shareholder's

the irrevocable undertaking dated 20 February 2019 given

Undertaking''

by SSII in favour of the Company and the Underwriter

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''EAF(s)''

the excess application form(s) for use by the Qualifying

Shareholders who wish to apply for Rights Shares in excess

of their entitlements under the Rights Issue

''Excluded Shareholder(s)''

''Group'' ''HKSCC'' ''HK$'' or ''HKD''

the Overseas Shareholder(s) (if any) whom the Directors, after making enquiries regarding the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange and based on legal opinion provided by the legal advisers to the Company, consider it necessary or expedient to exclude them from the Rights Issue

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong

DEFINITIONS

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

beneficial owner(s), to the best of the Directors' knowledge,

information and belief having made all reasonable

enquiries, are third parties independent of the Company and

its connected persons within the meaning of the Listing

Rules

''Last Trading Day''

20 February 2019, being the last full trading day before the

release of the Announcement

''Latest Acceptance Date''

12 April 2019, being the last day for acceptance of, and

payment for, the Rights Shares and application and payment

for excess Rights Shares

''Latest Practicable Date''

22 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this Prospectus for ascertaining certain

information for the purpose of inclusion herein

''Latest Termination Time''

4:00 p.m. on 18 April 2019, or such later time and date as

may be agreed between the Underwriter and the Company

in writing for the termination of the Underwriting

Agreement

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Overseas Shareholder(s)''

the Shareholder(s) (whose name(s) appear on the register of

members of the Company at the close of business on the

Record Date) with registered address(es) outside Hong

Kong

''PAL(s)''

the provisional allotment letter(s) to be issued to the

Qualifying Shareholders in connection with the Rights Issue

''Posting Date''

28 March 2019, or such later date as may be agreed

between the Underwriter and the Company in writing for

the despatch of the Prospectus Documents

''PRC''

the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of

this Prospectus, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

''Prospectus''

this prospectus

''Prospectus Documents''

the Prospectus, the PAL and the EAF

DEFINITIONS

''Qualifying Shareholders''

other than the Excluded Shareholders, Shareholders whose

names appear on the register of members of the Company at

the close of business on the Record Date

''Record Date''

27 March 2019, or such other date as may be agreed

between the Company and the Underwriter for the

determining of the entitlements under the Rights Issue

''Registrar''

the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong,

being Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre, 183

Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

''Rights Issue''

the proposed issue of the Rights Shares at the Subscription

Price on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every two (2)

Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in

the Underwriting Agreement and the Prospectus Documents

''Rights Share(s)''

the new Share(s) to be allotted and issued in respect of the

Rights Issue

''SFC''

the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong

''SFO''

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital

of the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''SSII''

Southwest Securities International Investment Limited, a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability,

and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of SWSC and the

Controlling Shareholder of the Company

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Subscription Price''

the subscription price of HK$0.131 per Rights Share under

the Rights Issue

''SWSC''

西南證券股份有限公司(Southwest Securities Co., Ltd.*), a

company established in the PRC with limited liability and

its shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock

code: 600369)

''Takeovers Code''

The Code on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-Backs

issued and administered by SFC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:04:07 UTC
