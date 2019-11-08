Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday they are extending Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early March, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.

Southwest and American, the two largest U.S. operators of the aircraft, have had to scale back growth plans and are together canceling more than 300 flights a day, taking a hit to profits as they manage slimmer fleets without the 737 MAX.

Southwest, which has bet its entire growth strategy on Boeing's newest single-aisle aircraft, had previously canceled all its 737 MAX flights until Feb. 8 and now expects a return to service on March 6, though it warned that the timeline could get pushed back again.

Boeing Co is facing increasing hurdles in obtaining approval to return the plane to service before the end of this year as it has targeted.

American said it planned to resume commercial flights on the 737 MAX on March 5, and expects to run test flights for American team members and invited guests before that date, once the aircraft is certified.

United Airlines, the other U.S. 737 MAX operator, had thus far canceled flights into January, although it may yet have to extend that time frame. Reuters reported this week that U.S. and European regulators will need to return to a Rockwell Collins facility in Iowa to complete an audit of Boeing's software documentation after regulators found gaps and substandard documents. Boeing has confirmed it must submit revised documentation.

That has thrown into question when Boeing would be able to complete a certification test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration has said it would not unground the planes until 30 days after that flight occurs.

The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling plane, has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters it is extremely unlikely - if not impossible - that Boeing will be able to win approval to return flights to service before the end of December.

Just two days ago, American Chief Executive Doug Parker said he was hopeful that the aircraft would "get certified in the near future."

RISING COST

American has estimated that the 737 MAX grounding has cut 2019 earnings by $540 million, while Southwest estimated the total hit to its earnings between January and September at $435 million.

That toll will only rise the longer the MAX remains parked. Boeing is discussing compensation with airlines but no agreement has been reached.

Southwest had 34 MAX jets at the time of the March 13 grounding and was expecting delivery of another 41 jets this year. It said on Friday it still hopes to receive seven MAX deliveries in the current quarter, with the remaining shifting into 2020.

But without clarity on the MAX timeline, Southwest said it could not update a previous forecast for first-quarter capacity to grow between 2% and 3%.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -0.42% 30.76 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.38% 93.44 Delayed Quote.11.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10pZUORA : More Japanese companies using subscription services to woo customers
PU
07:10pSUBSCRIPTION ECONOMY NEWS : 11/4/2019
PU
07:10pZUORA : How Much Is An Active User Worth? Lessons from the Sale of Fitbit
PU
06:59pAGEX THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Investing in the Age of Longevity Conference
BU
06:49pEucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Levels in Three Years
PR
06:43pExisting U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
RE
06:42pWeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
06:30pMEDIATEK : Delivers 112G Long Range SerDes IP, Silicon-Proven on 7nm for ASIC Services
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Positive financial results for the first nine months of 2019
PU
06:30pCOIMA RES S P A : Disposal of a portfolio of bank branches for Euro 24 million
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding
3APPLE INC. : Existing U.S. antitrust laws can address tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says
4Eucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Le..
5DEEPMARKIT CORP. : DEEPMARKIT : Provides Update on Strategic Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group