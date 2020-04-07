Log in
Southwest building June flight schedule to reflect 'different phases of recovery'

04/07/2020 | 10:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California

Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it would publish this week a new flight schedule for June 6 to June 27 with overall flight activity dropping by about 50% while taking into account "different phases of the recovery anticipated ahead."

"We?re building plans that reflect forecasts both for diminished demand and potential travel in late spring and summer," Southwest Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Watterson said in a memo to employees.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

