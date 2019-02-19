Southwestern University President Dr. Edward Burger to Be Featured in Course Hero Signature Lecture Series

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform for students and educators, today announced that Dr. Edward Burger , Professor of Mathematics and President of Southwestern University, will participate in the Course Hero Signature Lecture Series on Wednesday, February 20.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer. "Hearing firsthand from our Course Hero community members truly is an incredible experience for our team. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Esteemed educators from colleges and universities across the country are invited onto the Course Hero campus to perform their "signature lecture" for team members. Presenters range from university presidents, like Dr. Burger, to award-winning instructors, and they represent a range of disciplines. Previous signature lectures at Course Hero are available for viewing .

Burger's lecture, "Making Up Your Own Mind: How We Create Ourselves Through Mindful Thinking and Learning," will offer practical practices of thought that can be part of one's formal education, allowing us all to become far better at learning as well as solving the puzzles of our daily lives.

As president of Southwestern University, Dr. Burger serves as an educational leader in thinking, innovation, and creativity. Dr. Burger is the recipient of many teaching awards and accolades. He was named by Baylor University as the 2010 recipient of the Robert Foster Cherry Award for Great Teaching for his proven record as an extraordinary teacher and distinguished scholar. He received the Distinguished Achievement Award for Educational Video Technology from the Association of Educational Publishers and the Deborah and Franklin Tepper Haimo Award for Distinguished College or University Teaching of Mathematics from the Mathematical Association of America. Additionally, Reader's Digest honored him in 2006 in its annual 100 Best of America special issue as Best Math Teacher .

Professor Burger is the author of more than 70 research articles, books, and video series, including the book The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking, coauthored with Michael Starbird and published by Princeton University Press.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "Dr. Burger and our new Educator Partners embody our company's mission to the fullest, and we are excited to work with them to provide the best possible outcomes for both instructors and students."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of formats, including on-site lectures at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation , and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in the Course Hero Faculty Club .

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Lisa Hibbard , PhD, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Spelman College; Mike Strnad , PhD, Adjunct Professor of Security, Moraine Valley Community College; and Mallory Lucier-Greer , PhD, Associate Professor of Development and Family Studies, Auburn University.

Dr. Hibbard, Dr. Strnad, and Dr. Lucier-Greer have all recently been featured in the Best Lesson series. In " Get Chem Students Curious with the Case of the Sleepless Student ," Dr. Hibbard asks students to apply textbook chemistry concepts to real-life scenarios. Dr. Strnad has his students develop a business plan and present to real-world CEOs, VPs, and CIOs, as explained in " Build Business Acumen with a Board of Directors Presentation ." Lastly, Dr. Lucier-Greer integrates family theory into her classes, teaching soft skills such as empathy, compassion, and active listening in her lesson "F oster a Sense of Family on Campus with Lessons from Military Family Research ."

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com .

