Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 (Series X) – Issue Price

In terms of Government of India Notification No. F.No.(7)-W&M/2019 dated September 30, 2019, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2019-20 (Series X) will be opened for the period March 02-06, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,260 (Rupees Four Thousand Two hundred Sixty only) - per gram with Settlement date March 11, 2020, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated February 28, 2020.​

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,210(Rupees Four Thousand Twenty only) per gram of gold.

