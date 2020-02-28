Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 (Series X) – Issue Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:04pm EST

In terms of Government of India Notification No. F.No.(7)-W&M/2019 dated September 30, 2019, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2019-20 (Series X) will be opened for the period March 02-06, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,260 (Rupees Four Thousand Two hundred Sixty only) - per gram with Settlement date March 11, 2020, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated February 28, 2020.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,210(Rupees Four Thousand Twenty only) per gram of gold.

***

RM/KMN

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pOCC Issues Second and Third Quarter 2020 CRA Evaluation Schedule
PU
02:54pGR SILVER MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GRSL
AQ
02:53pFCC Proposes Fines Against Wireless Carriers for Unsatisfactory Data Protection
DJ
02:51pAcquisition of Landtech Civil Engineering and Construction Engineering & Inspection Practices Furthers KCI Expansion in Texas
GL
02:50pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : VMware Discloses SEC Investigation Into Backlog; Shares Fall 10%
DJ
02:46pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions) (form 10-K)
AQ
02:46pMattresses Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Growth of Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pKBRA Releases Research – Loan Drops Reverse Course But Remain at High Levels
BU
02:45pE W SCRIPPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:45pQUIZAM MEDIA : Announces $48,000 Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus
5BAIDU, INC. : Chinese Search Firm Baidu Warns on Revenue -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group