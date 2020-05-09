Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series II) – Issue Price

In terms of the Government of India Notification No. F.No.4(4)-B/(W&M)/2020 dated April 13, 2019, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series II) will be opened for the period May 11-15, 2020 with Settlement date May 19, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,590 (Rupees Four thousand Five hundred Ninety only) - per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated 8th May, 2020.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,540 (Rupees Four thousand Five hundred Forty only) per gram of gold.

