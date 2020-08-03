�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
July 31, 2020

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series V - Issue Price

In terms of GoI notification F.No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020and RBI circular IDMD.CDD.No.2729/14.04.050/2019-20dated April 13, 2020, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-SeriesV will be opened for subscription for the period from Aug 03, 2020 to Aug 07, 2020. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. July 29 - July 31, 2020 works out to ₹5,334/- (Rupees five thousand three hundred and thirty four only) per gram of gold.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,284/- (Rupees five thousand two hundred and eighty four only) per gram of gold.