Soybean Futures Bounce Back After China Restarts Purchases

By Kirk Maltais

Soybean prices have rallied since China resumed purchases of the key U.S. crop ahead of trade talks in Washington next week.

Chinese buyers purchased more than 1.5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans last week alone, according to data from the U.S. Agriculture Department, and have purchased at least 716,000 tons this week. Those are some of the biggest purchases in over a year since the U.S. and China began to spar over trade policy and apply tariffs to each other's goods. The trade war has pushed down prices for soybeans and other crops, worsening a tough downturn for farmers.

Now, with new talks looming and China buying soybeans again, soybean futures have climbed 5.7% on the Chicago Board of Trade since Sept. 6 to more than $9.10 a bushel on Thursday, a level unseen since July. China's big 100,000-ton-plus purchases began in mid-September.

"It's just a complete narrative change in the soybeans," said Ted Seifried, chief marketing strategist for Zaner Group.

Both sides have made concessions ahead of the latest talks. President Trump delayed to Oct. 15 a new round of tariff increases on $250 billion of goods, and China exempted purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from new tariffs.

"They're certainly trying to make things warm and cozy again to get back to negotiations," said Dan Hueber, general manager of the Hueber Report, a grain-market advisory service and brokerage firm.

Renewed Chinese buying, combined with cool and wet weather impeding soybean harvesting in the U.S. and Brazil, has been driving up a soybeans market that has otherwise been declining this year.

Some traders said they believe China's demand for soybeans could be more muted than in years past because of the African swine fever outbreak that has decimated China's pork herd. Soybeans are a top feed for hogs.

That makes it less likely that U.S. soybean exports will approach the levels seen before the trade war, traders say. The U.S. exported $14.2 billion of soybeans to China in 2016 and only $3.1 billion last year, according to data from the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with INTL FCStone, said China's recent purchases were more likely a negotiating tactic ahead of the coming trade talks rather than evidence of a likely return to those higher trade volumes.

"They're sweetening the pot with these commodity purchases to give [Mr. Trump] an out that they hope he will take," Mr. Suderman said.

