Soybean futures top two-year peak on increased Chinese demand

* U.S. confirms soybean sales to China, unknown buyers
* Egypt buys Russian wheat in tender
* Traders await USDA crop reports due next week
CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chinese buying pushed U.S.
soybean futures to their highest prices in more than two years
on Thursday, while corn and wheat futures slumped.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private
exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and
another 318,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, all for delivery
in the 2020/21 marketing year that began on Sept. 1.
Traders on Wednesday told Reuters that Chinese state-owned
firms had bought at least 480,000 tonnes for shipment in
December and January.
China, the world's top soybean importer, has been seeking to
combat jitters over food security. It was the top buyer of U.S.
soybeans, corn, wheat and pork in the week ended Aug. 27,
according to USDA data.
"China has stated that there is no food shortage in the
country but continues to import large volumes of all
commodities," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for
AgriVisor.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) closed up 4 cents at $9.66 a bushel and
touched its highest price since June 2018 at $9.68-1/4.
CBOT corn dropped 5 cents to $3.53-3/4 a bushel, and
wheat fell 5 cents to $5.53-1/4.
Wheat markets have been supported recently by a steep rise
in Russian export prices, which steadied on Thursday.
Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, said it bought 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an
international tender.
The USDA reported total U.S. wheat export sales of 585,400
tonnes in the week ended Aug. 27, toward the high end of
analysts' expectations. Weekly U.S. sales were 1.851 million
tonnes for soybeans and 2.485 million tonnes for corn, both near
the high end of estimates.
Traders are waiting for the USDA to update its U.S. corn and
soy harvest forecasts in a monthly supply and demand report due
on Sept. 11, after dryness hurt Midwest crops and a windstorm
flattened Iowa fields last month.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Matthew Lewis and Dan
Grebler)