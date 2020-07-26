Soybeans drop for second session on U.S.-China tension, wheat falls

* Worsening relations to hit China's purchases of U.S. farm
goods
* Wheat falls after last session's strong gains, corn
futures down
SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
for a second session on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions are
likely to derail North American bean exports to the world's
biggest importer of the oilseed.
Wheat lost ground after climbing in the last session on the
back of a weaker U.S. dollar.
"China booked a lot of beans from the United Sates, so I
don't think those shipments are under threat of getting
rejected," said one Singapore-based trader at an international
trading company that has oilseed processing facilities in China.
"But worsening relations between the two countries certainly
put the future deals in question."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) lost 0.2% to $8.97-1/2 a bushel by 0323 GMT.
Wheat fell 0.7% to $5.35-3/4 a bushel and corn slid
0.3% to $3.34 a bushel.
Weekly U.S. corn and soybean export sales reached
multi-year highs in mid-July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) said on Thursday, fuelled by large purchases by China.
The USDA report also showed soybean sales to China rose to
1.696 million tonnes, the most since March 2019.
Staff of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu made final efforts to
clear the premises on Sunday as security remained tight outside,
ahead of a Monday closure ordered by Beijing as China-U.S.
relations continue to worsen.
China's soybean imports in June from top supplier Brazil
soared to a record high, according to customs data released on
Sunday, driven by growing demand for soybeans as China's pig
herd recovers after deadly outbreaks of African swine fever.
The world's top soybean buyer brought in 10.51 million
tonnes of oilseed from the South American country in June, up
91% from 5.5 million tonnes in the previous year, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed. The June figures were
also up 18.6% from May imports from Brazil at 8.86 million
tonnes.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July 21, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat, while raising their net long
position in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay
Dwivedi)