Soybeans edge up on China demand but tensions cap gains

* Corn prices ease as rains improved U.S. crop outlook
* Wheat falls back slightly as this week's run-up stalls
CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed on
Thursday, boosted by demand from China although escalating
tensions between the two countries capped gains.
Corn was mostly flat, as optimism over possible continued
buying from China offset strong crop conditions. Wheat scaled
back on technical selling.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) rose 2-1/4 cents to $8.97-3/4 a bushel by
11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).
CBOT corn futures fell 1/2 cent to $3.34-1/4 a bushel,
while CBOT wheat was down 3-1/2 cents at $5.31 a bushel.
Soybeans gained on new export sales to China, while traders
eye crop conditions moving into August, when weather conditions
are critical for soybeans development across the U.S. Midwest.
"I think we’re putting a little bit of a premium in here,
due to the export demand and the unknown around crop
development," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.
Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said
on Thursday.
Escalating tensions between the two countries muted gains
after Washington ordered Beijing to close its consulate in
Houston amid accusations of spying.
Corn remained mostly unchanged, as strong crop conditions
weighed on the market, while optimism about China's appetite for
the grain offer hope of continued export sales.
"The market yesterday was responding to Chinese inquiries,"
said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.
"Today the focus is more on the crop."
Wheat pulled back from recent gains, but continued to trade
near three-month highs.
News that Brazil purchased two cargoes of Russian wheat this
month also weighed on the market, Suderman said.
"That suggested maybe wheat was getting a bit overpriced,"
said Suderman. "Wheat has to compete on the world market."
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)