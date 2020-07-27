Soybeans firm on more sales to China, gains limited on good U.S. weather

* Soybeans lifted by more export sales to China
* Good U.S. Midwest weather boosts corn, soy prospects
* Wheat falls after prior session's strong gains
CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Monday as strong export sales, most notably to China,
offset pressure from good crop weather that reinforced
expectations for a sizable U.S. harvest this autumn.
Corn futures eased as mild temperatures and timely rains
across the Midwest farm belt were seen boosting prospects for
the crop, which is currently in its crucial pollination stage.
Wheat futures retreated on an improved crop outlook in top
exporter Russia and on technical selling and profit-taking
following Friday's strong rally.
Grains markets remain focused on U.S. weather, which has
been largely favorable apart from pockets of dryness.
"The rain is favorable for the crops. Temperatures are
favorable. That's what's keeping us from rallying in the face of
the Chinese demand," said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect corn and soybean
conditions to remain stable in a weekly U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) report due later on Monday.
The USDA also confirmed more U.S. soybean export sales to
China, along with sales to Mexico. It was the 10th straight day
that the USDA announced soybean sales to either China or unknown
destinations, which is often thought to be China.
The market also remains on alert for feed grain purchases by
China as Dalian corn futures rallied to a record high on Monday
on signs of tightening domestic corn supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) December corn futures fell 1/2
cent to $3.34-1/2 a bushel, while November soybeans gained
1/2 cent to end at $8.99-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT September wheat dropped 11-3/4 cents to $5.27-3/4
a bushel after falling through chart support at its 200-day
moving average, conceding all of Friday's 1.9% gain.
Moscow-based consultancy IKAR raised its Russian wheat crop
forecast on Monday due to high yields in some regions.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Susan Fenton
and Tom Brown)