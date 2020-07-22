Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Soybeans gain ground on Chinese buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

* China soy purchases support prices

* U.S. China tensions limit gains

* Wheat rebounds after technical correction

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans futures climbed on Wednesday as news of Chinese purchases offset strong yield prospects after recent rain across the Midwest offered relief to pollinating corn crops.

Both commodities gained even after the United States ordered China to close a consulate in Houston, escalating diplomatic tensions and putting future purchases in doubt.

Wheat also gained for a second consecutive session after technical corrections from a nearly three month high last week.

The Chicago Board of Trade December corn contract rose 3-3/4 cents to $3.34-1/2 a bushel as of 12:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Soybeans added 2-1/4 cents to $8.98-3/4 a bushel after rising to a high of $9.01-1/4 in earlier trade, while wheat gained 7-1/2 cents to $5.35-1/4 a bushel.

"It all comes down to how much China buys from us," said Dan Smith, commodity broker with Top Third Ag Marketing, "and how we finish off the crop year."

Private exporters reported the sale of 453,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 211,300 tonnes to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Additionally, there were export sales of 262,000 tonnes to China received in the reporting period, USDA said.

Exporters also sold 207,880 metric tonnes of corn to unknown destinations.

"With the new ripple in the relationship with China, we wonder if some of these purchases ultimately might be cancelled," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.

Wheat added for a second day, as technical selling pulled the market off of its highest level since April 23.

"We were due for a correction," said Seifried. "We want to go back and test those highs." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.68% 322.75 End-of-day quote.-15.34%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 0.44%End-of-day quote.-19.91%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 0.64% 0.0008 End-of-day quote.-43.88%
RIPPLE - EURO -0.25% 0.1729 End-of-day quote.0.81%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.18% 0.1999 End-of-day quote.2.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.90% 286 End-of-day quote.-4.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.10% 527.75 End-of-day quote.-5.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pRogers profit misses on weakness in wireless unit and sports-starved ad sales
RE
02:11pHouse republicans invite twitter ceo jack dorsey to testify at next week's tech ceo hearing -- letter
RE
02:06pNORTHWEST POWER AND CONSERVATION COUNCIL : NW Natural's Plan for a Carbon Neutral System by 2050
PU
02:00pZurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
01:56pCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches
PU
01:51pCAYMAN ISLANDS MONETARY AUTHORITY : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements
PU
01:46pU.S. Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices
RE
01:43pU.S. CDC Reports 1,047 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 21
RE
01:43pIndia watchdog bans former Deloitte partner over IL&FS unit audit
RE
01:42pTIMELINE-U.S.-China relations under Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares waver on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group