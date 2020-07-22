Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Soybeans gain ground on Chinese buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

* China soy purchases support prices

* U.S. China tensions limit gains

* Wheat rebounds after technical correction

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans futures climbed on Wednesday as news of Chinese purchases offset strong yield prospects after recent rain across the Midwest offered relief to pollinating corn crops.

Both commodities gained even after the United States ordered China to close a consulate in Houston, escalating diplomatic tensions and putting future purchases in doubt.

Wheat also gained for a second consecutive session after technical corrections from a nearly three month high last week.

The Chicago Board of Trade December corn contract rose 4 cents to end at $3.34-3/4 a bushel.

August soybeans added 2-3/4 cents to $8.99-1/4 a bushel after rising to a high of $9.01-1/4 in earlier trade, while September wheat gained 6-3/4 cents to $5.34-1/2 a bushel.

"It all comes down to how much China buys from us," said Dan Smith, commodity broker with Top Third Ag Marketing, "and how we finish off the crop year."

Private exporters reported the sale of 453,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 211,300 tonnes to unknown destinations, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Additionally, there were export sales of 262,000 tonnes to China received in the reporting period, USDA said.

Exporters also sold 207,880 metric tonnes of corn to unknown destinations.

"With the new ripple in the relationship with China, we wonder if some of these purchases ultimately might be cancelled," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist at Zaner Group.

Wheat added for a second day, as technical selling pulled the market off of its highest level since April 23.

"We were due for a correction," said Seifried. "We want to go back and test those highs." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.68% 322.75 End-of-day quote.-15.34%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 1.08%End-of-day quote.-19.91%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 1.14% 0.0008 End-of-day quote.-43.88%
RIPPLE - EURO 0.44% 0.1741 End-of-day quote.0.81%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.79% 0.2011 End-of-day quote.2.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.90% 286 End-of-day quote.-4.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.10% 527.75 End-of-day quote.-5.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pCanada finance minister apologizes over expenses paid by charity for foreign travel
RE
03:41pUSDA Provides Update on Investigation Following 2019 Tyson Beef Plant Closure and COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03:41pGREATER OHIO POLICY CENTER : HUD Provides Toolkit for Landlords to Avoid Eviction as Federal Moratorium Ends
PU
03:36pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act introduced in House of Representatives
PU
03:28pEuro nears 2-year high; Aussie, Kiwi up as risk appetite grows
RE
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $852,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Spur Industrial Growth in Yuma, Arizona
PU
03:21pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 16-County Region in North Carolina Respond to Coronavirus
PU
03:21pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 4-County Region in Southwestern New Mexico Respond to Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4GOLD : Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
5BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group