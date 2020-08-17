Soybeans near 7-month high as dryness threatens crop

* Corn rises 1% after storm hits U.S. crop in key growing
region
* Soybeans climb to 7-month high on dryness
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rallied
on Monday to a nearly seven-month high on reports of dry weather
in the United States, while corn futures hit their highest in a
month on fresh concerns over damage from a storm in Iowa a week
ago.
August has been one of the driest on record throughout the
Midwest during a crucial period in soybean development. Dryness
could trim supplies of U.S. soybeans, which are cheaper than
oilseeds from other exporting countries.
"This dryness is taking the top end off of yields, at a time
when U.S. soybeans are 80 cents cheaper at the Gulf than they
are in Brazil," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading.
The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract
added 16-1/2 cents to $9.15-1/4 a bushel, the highest
since Jan. 22.
CBOT corn rose 6-3/4 cents to end at $3.44-3/4 a
bushel after reaching $3.45, the highest since July 10, while
wheat added 16-3/4 cents to 5.26-1/4 a bushel.
A storm last week packed hurricane-force winds that impacted
about 38 million acres of farmland across the U.S. Midwest,
flattening crops and destroying grain bins. President Donald
Trump approved emergency aid for Iowa, the top corn-growing
state, on Monday.
Corn futures climbed as much of the U.S. Midwest attempts to
assess the damage, and traders increasingly bet last week's USDA
report predicting a record large corn crop was too optimistic.
"People looked at (the numbers) and believed that the acres
aren’t as big as what the government is forecasting," said Don
Roose, president of U.S. Commodities. "Over the weekend, we were
supposed to get some rain, and the forecast has turned drier."
Wheat made its biggest gain since July 15 as exporters sold
130,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat, bound for unknown
destinations, according to the Agriculture Department.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)