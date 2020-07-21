Soybeans slide on improved U.S. crop conditions

* USDA surprises with improved soybean crop rating
* USDA reports corn condition better than forecast
* Wheat gains on weaker U.S. currency
CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on
Tuesday, despite renewed exports to China, after the U.S.
Agriculture Department issued better-than-expected weekly crop
ratings.
Corn also eased on better-than-expected crop conditions as
traders eye record yield potential this fall. Wheat, meanwhile,
rose as a weaker U.S. dollar made the crop more competitive on
the world export market.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract
fell 6-1/2 cents to $8.96-1/2 per bushel by 11:42 a.m.
(1642 GMT).
CBOT corn was down 5-1/2 cents at $3.22-3/4 a bushel
and wheat added 7-1/4 cents to $5.29-1/4 a bushel.
In its weekly crop report after markets closed on Monday,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 69% of soybeans in
good-to-excellent condition, up from 68% last week. Analysts had
expected 67%.
"This is one of the highest-rated bean crops we’ve had -
ever," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management
Commodities.
China booked 126,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in
the 2020/21 marketing year, the USDA said on Tuesday.
"I think we’re really going to need to see some more
significant Chinese purchases to push the bean market and stay
above $9.00," said Shelby.
The USDA said 69% of U.S. corn was in good-to-excellent
condition, unchanged on the week. Analysts had expected 68%.
"We’re going to have a record corn yield," said Joe
Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. "Those ideas continue to
weigh on the market."
Wheat gained off a softening U.S. dollar, which makes
U.S. exports more attractive to international buyers.
"The weaker dollar has been a positive input for wheat,"
said Vaclavik. "Our exports, which have historically accounted
for a tremendous portion of our demand, are just not what they
need to be."
The USDA said that 74% of U.S. winter wheat has been
harvested, up from 68% last week. Analysts had expected 79%.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Dan Grebler)