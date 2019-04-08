Soylent Success in Walmart Leads to National Distribution

Meal Replacement Drink Leader Partners with the Mass Retailer to Increase Access to Complete Nutrition Nationwide

Soylent Nutrition, Inc., the makers of Soylent, today announced that five of their complete meal replacement drinks, including the new four-bottle multipack, will now be available nationwide in all 4,378 US Walmart stores. Such rapid expansion with the nation’s leading grocer reflects Soylent’s massive success in retail outlets since making the jump from e-commerce to brick-and-mortar distribution in early 2018.

Soylent CEO - Bryan Crowley and Walmart Senior Buyer - Todd Wetmore speaking together at Walmart’s Expo West presentation on “Best in Class Brands” (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Soylent is committed to providing affordable, accessible and appealing complete nutrition to the masses and Walmart’s tremendous presence and reach makes them a great customer for us,” shared Bryan Crowley, CEO of Soylent. “Walmart’s leadership team has been a huge supporter of what we’re trying to accomplish, and we look forward to collaborating with them to continue to expand our reach.”

While this growth did not happen overnight, it certainly appears that way. Soylent was only available online until its limited launch in retail last year. In April of 2018, Soylent could be found in 400 Walmart stores. Due to the popularity of the product, expansion to 1,850 stores took place just five months later.

“Soylent is a strategic, best in class sales organization and has become the center of the functional beverage set that Walmart is spearheading. This exciting set will feature up-and-coming brands of all sizes who are launching in Walmart stores across the US. Soylent can be an aspiration for many emerging brands, as they show how this model can work successfully,” Walmart Sr. Buyer Todd Wetmore said.

“By mapping out our growth plan, monitoring results in real time and partnering with Walmart to react quickly to our performance, we have been able to drive sales in a way that has exceeded all of our expectations,” explained Soylent SVP of Sales Melody Conner. “In January 2018 we had just a handful of retail locations in Southern California and our incredible success in Walmart, especially amongst a young, health conscious, on-the-go population has been a great proof of concept for us as we expand our channels.”

Soylent’s expansion with Walmart mimics the brand’s success in retail in general. The company has channeled the passion and enthusiasm of its consumer base to drive foot traffic in store. Soylent has seen strong product success in Walmart’s markets where there had not been previous sales through the company’s online platform. This excitement in new geographies gave Soylent the confidence to expand distribution in new areas more quickly than originally planned. Additionally, the company has been able to bring new users into the franchise with exciting new flavors, delicious products, and a nutrition platform that resonates with a broader set of consumers who have found that Soylent fits their on-the-go lifestyle.

With this expansion, Soylent will be available in over 20,000 locations across the US with zero signs of slowing down.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is affordable, appealing, and accessible to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient packages. Soylent’s innovative products include Original Powder, Cacao Powder, Cafe Mocha Powder, Bridge, the 180 calorie, in-between meal, and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

