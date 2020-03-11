Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:06am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc - IRSH
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019
Released 06:00 11-Mar-2020

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
11 March 2020 at 8:00

Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1 January - 31 December 2019 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 have been published.

A pdf-document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1 January - 31 December 2019 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director, Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi


Sp Mortgage Bank is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.

Attachments


Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:04:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aBRABANK ASA : BRA-ME - Ex subsequent offering today
AQ
02:31aSWEDBANK : Chance to present final report on Swedbank on 23 March, 2020
AQ
02:31aAXACTOR : Annual Report 2019
AQ
02:31aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (SIX : RLF) announces the proposal of Prof. Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., at the upcoming general assembly as Vice Chairman of the Board
BU
02:30aDEXIA : Dexia Group consolidated results 2019
GL
02:30aNicox to Receive 15 Million and Half of the Cost of the Second NCX 470 Phase 3 Clinical Trial from Ocumension Therapeutics under Amended Agreement
GL
02:26aOTSUKA : Chemical Announces Personnel Changes (187KB)
PU
02:24aKOMATSU : China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoors
RE
02:22aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : profit slides as investors flee
AQ
02:22aTP ICAP : Virus may offer TP Icap 'market opportunities'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : First of 3 Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Available from bioMérieux
4AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : KOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group