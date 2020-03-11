|
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc - IRSH
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2019
Released 06:00 11-Mar-2020
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
11 March 2020 at 8:00
Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1 January - 31 December 2019 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 have been published.
A pdf-document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1 January - 31 December 2019 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2019 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.
SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Further information:
Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director, Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
Sp Mortgage Bank is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.
Attachments
