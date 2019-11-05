Spa Girl Cocktails : Accelerates Past Market Test Sales Targets and Signs on With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Girl Cocktails, the clean, better-for-you vodka beverage company, announces the simultaneous depletion of planned inventory for 2019 and the signing of a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, initiating on the West Coast of the U.S. The brand officially launched with a market test in early 2019 to validate product demand, distribution plans, and the streamlining of production and product support systems. The market trial assumed a sales goal of 3,000 cases for the year, but the brand resoundingly outperformed that target by doubling sales to 6,000 cases and a full sell-out is expected for 2019. Spa Girl Cocktails clean ready-to-drink vodka cocktails have taken off with great velocity in the three test markets: California, Nevada and Arizona. Key off-premise retailer partnerships to date include Albertsons, Vons, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, BevMo and Total Wine & More, with current expansion into Whole Foods, Gelson's and premium independents such as Seaside Market in Encinitas, California.

"Although small in scope, our planned 6-month trial validated that our marketing and distribution plans for a full-scale rollout will be identical, both mitigating risk to investment and insuring growth. We plan to spend 2020 doubling down on our core markets of California, Arizona and Nevada and adding limited distribution in Hawaii, Washington and Oregon. The 'lightning-in-a-bottle' success of Spa Girl Cocktails proves that we have hit the right mix of core product, packaging innovation, price point, and brand messaging," stated CEO Alisa Marie Beyer.

A recent entrant in the alcoholic beverage industry, Spa Girl Cocktails has created product differentiation by providing women, a vastly underserved group, the delicious-tasting, clean, low-cal, low-sugar, vegan and gluten free vodka drinks they crave.

"Spa Girls Cocktails has really hit a sweet spot. They offer the lowest-calorie, lowest sugar, lowest carbohydrate, highest-proof ready-to drink-cocktail on the market today with no artificial sweeteners or colors and using natural flavors. They are defining what it means to be a Clean RTD Cocktail." This is according to Dr. Susan Beck, Ph.D., L.Ac., CNN.

"Spa Girl Cocktails is on trend with what the market wants, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Alisa and her team on this exciting brand. Today consumers want to make better choices about what they put into their bodies, and Spa Girl Cocktails is helping them head in that direction by creating forward-thinking products," shared Dave Miller, Vice President - Liquor Retail, Albertsons.

"We are thrilled to have the brand represented by Southern Glazer's, as they are proud supporters of women owned and led brands," stated Bill Beyer, Board of Directors, Spa Girl Cocktails. "Alisa and her proven all-woman leadership team, are ready to bring a real disruptive spirit to the market by combining innovative and clean products with a well-crafted lifestyle brand for women of all ages."

"I chose to enter the beverage alcohol industry because women are an underrepresented consumer across the total alcoholic beverage industry – even though they account for nearly half of the category's total consumer base. It's time for women to make their mark in premium spirits," stated Beyer.

ABOUT: Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. San Diego-based Spa Girl Cocktails is a clean, better-for-you premium vodka beverage company. Spa Girl Cocktails launched with its award-winning "pop and pour" vodka cocktail - the lowest-calorie, lowest sugar, lowest carbohydrate, highest-proof, ready-to drink-cocktail on the market today with no artificial sweeteners or colors and using natural flavors. It is also gluten-free and vegan.

