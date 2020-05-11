Log in
Space Conference Develops Solutions to Expand U.S. Leadership in Space

05/11/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-a-kind, collaborative, virtual solutions workshop, NewSpace New Mexico hosted the State of the Space Industrial Base 2020 from May 4-7, as a follow-up to the 2019 in-person meeting.  The virtual workshop brought together over 150 industry stakeholders to identify actions necessary to develop and sustain the United States' economic and military leadership in space.

Industry leaders, representatives from the Executive Office of the President, Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, Department of Commerce, Department of Energy, and academia virtually gathered to develop recommendations.

"In a difficult time when our nation is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual workshop attracted participants from across all areas of space to develop recommendations critical to the nation's security," said Casey DeRaad, CEO of NewSpace New Mexico. "I am proud of the NewSpace New Mexico team for organizing such a productive and nationally important engagement."

NewSpace New Mexico partnered with the U.S. Space Force, Defense Innovation Unit, and the Air Force Research Laboratory, to develop strategies to strengthen the space innovation base. Workshop teams focused on the areas of information services, transportation, logistics, space power, human presence, space manufacturing, resource extraction, policy and finance.

Key recommendations workshop included:

1)    the U.S. should promulgate a "north-star" top-level vision and strategy for space industrial development and establish a Presidential Task force to execute it
2)    the DoD should develop plans to protect and support commerce in space
3)    the U.S. government should work to economically stimulate the industry, including space bonds and a Space Commodities Exchange and by executing $1B of existing DoD and NASA funding through the Exchange
4)    develop a framework for creating wealth and security with allies and partners that share our common norms and values
5)    supply the workforce necessary to fill 10,000+ STEM jobs; and 
6)    the U.S. Space Force should work closely with space industry entrepreneurs to develop government-commercial technology partnerships that support U.S. commerce and national security in space

More information can be found at: https://newspacenm.org/state-of-space-agenda. A full report will be available in four weeks.

NewSpace New Mexico is a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity established to support and grow the nations' space innovation base and to educate leaders and develop strategies to leverage the government's substantial intellectual & infrastructure investments.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-conference-develops-solutions-to-expand-us-leadership-in-space-301057156.html

SOURCE NewSpace New Mexico


© PRNewswire 2020
