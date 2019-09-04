Space : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INVESTMENT MADE BY SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Space Group Holdings Limited

恆宇集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2448)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INVESTMENT MADE BY SUBSIDIARY

This is a voluntary announcement made by Space Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide the shareholders and potential investors of the Company an update on the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 4 September 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary entered into share transfer agreements with certain transferors (who are independent third parties) for the purpose of acquiring 15% of its equity interest of 60 Plus Smart Technology Co., Ltd. ("60 Plus") for cash consideration of RMB 11,125,000. Completion of this investment is subject to fulfilment of the certain conditions as prescribed under the share transfer agreements (including the relevant approval for the conversion into a wholly foreign-owned enterprise).

HI-TECH ENTERPRISE - BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON 60 PLUS

60 Plus is a company established in the PRC at August of 2014. It is principally engaged in research and development, production and Sales of Smart Home equipment in China. Since 60 Plus establishment, it has successfully registered and maintained approximately one hundred patents

The founder and Chairman of 60 Plus, Mr. Hao Zhongliang won the National Patent Invention Excellence Award and Guangdong Province Patent Invention Gold Award by the two international patents. The co-founder and COO of 60 Plus, Mr. Zhao Xia was the Enterprise architect of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Mr. Zhao was responsible on several large projects, including Mitsubishi Bank of Japan, China Construction Bank, China Mobile, John Deere, etc. 60 Plus's management team has over 10 years of local and oversea experiences in research and development, and sales and customer service experience.