Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Space : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INVESTMENT MADE BY SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Space Group Holdings Limited

恆宇集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2448)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INVESTMENT MADE BY SUBSIDIARY

This is a voluntary announcement made by Space Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide the shareholders and potential investors of the Company an update on the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 4 September 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary entered into share transfer agreements with certain transferors (who are independent third parties) for the purpose of acquiring 15% of its equity interest of 60 Plus Smart Technology Co., Ltd. ("60 Plus") for cash consideration of RMB 11,125,000. Completion of this investment is subject to fulfilment of the certain conditions as prescribed under the share transfer agreements (including the relevant approval for the conversion into a wholly foreign-owned enterprise).

HI-TECH ENTERPRISE - BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON 60 PLUS

60 Plus is a company established in the PRC at August of 2014. It is principally engaged in research and development, production and Sales of Smart Home equipment in China. Since 60 Plus establishment, it has successfully registered and maintained approximately one hundred patents

The founder and Chairman of 60 Plus, Mr. Hao Zhongliang won the National Patent Invention Excellence Award and Guangdong Province Patent Invention Gold Award by the two international patents. The co-founder and COO of 60 Plus, Mr. Zhao Xia was the Enterprise architect of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Mr. Zhao was responsible on several large projects, including Mitsubishi Bank of Japan, China Construction Bank, China Mobile, John Deere, etc. 60 Plus's management team has over 10 years of local and oversea experiences in research and development, and sales and customer service experience.

1

60 Plus has started a large-scale production in current year. Domestic leading real estate developer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Stock code: HK. 2007) is one of the shareholders of 60 Plus which established a competitive strategic cooperation. Furthermore, 60 Plus cooperate with number of well-known domestic and international real estate developer and brand. Please see below in detail:

  • TCL Corporation (Shenzhen Stock Exchange ("SZSE"), stock code: 000100)
  • KWG Group Holdings (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), Stock code: HK.1813)
  • CapitaLand Limited (listed on Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), stock code: C31)
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Untied State)
  • Philips (Netherland)
  • Bosch Group (Germany), etc

Having considered customer based and with the shareholders with plenty of resources, the purchase orders has been signed this year is exceed RMB100,000,000.

CHINA RANKED 2nd IN THE WORLD SMART HOME EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY

The demand for smart homes is growing rapidly, and gradually becoming an essential element of the new properties, especially in China. According to market research, the size of China's smart home market has exceeded RMB100 billion in 2016 and is growing at a rate that doubles in every three years. In the smart home equipment market, China ranked second in the world.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

Having considered 60 Plus's background, the Company is of the view that this acquisition is an attractive investment opportunity. The Company believe that the investment lead to a strategic cooperation with the shareholder of 60 Plus combined with its 10 years' experience in hi-end quality interior decoration and building construction, would result in a Synergistic effect. The Company shall enable to explore the PRC market in order to obtain a reasonable reward. Furthermore, having high-tech resources would also benefit the Company in Hong Kong and Macau market, enhance the company's business and provide smart home and decoration services together to customers. It is expected to bring more new opportunities and development to the Company.

2

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis. None of the applicable percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5%, the Acquisition therefore does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company or any connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

By order of the Board

Space Group Holdings Limited

Che Chan U

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Che Chan U, Ms. Lei Soi Kun and Mr. Wan Yee Sang as executive Directors; and Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew, Mr. Eulógio dos Remédios, José António and Ms. Leong Iat Lun as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Space Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Consumption of natural gas increases 3.3% in August
PU
07:12pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Dixie Botanicals® Expands CBD Gummies to Include New Mango Flavor
PU
07:12pVIVA ENERGY : announces the Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards winners
PU
07:12pSTOCKLAND : Continues On-Market Buy-back (incl Appendix 3D)
PU
07:10pOMA reports a 7.4% increase in August 2019 passenger traffic
GL
07:10pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Awards $3 Million to University of Maryland
PR
07:08pBig investment banks have worst start to year since 2006
RE
07:08pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics
BU
07:07pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Legendary Edition Arrives October 15
PU
07:05pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
5INTERTEK GROUP : INTERTEK : Appointed by North Sea Wind Power Hub Consortium to Support Pioneering Wind Energy..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group