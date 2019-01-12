Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 09:45am EST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk participates in a

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX will reduce its workforce by about 10 percent of the company's more than 6,000 employees, it said on Friday.

The company said it will "part ways" with some of its manpower, citing "extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead."

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations", a spokesman said in an email.

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project, Reuters reported in November. The firings were related to disagreements over the pace at which the team was developing and testing its Starlink satellites.

SpaceX's Starlink programme is competing with OneWeb and Canada's Telesat to be the first to market with a new satellite-based internet service.

The management shakeup involved Musk bringing in new managers from SpaceX headquarters in California to replace a number of the managers he fired in Seattle.

Last month, SpaceX launched its first U.S. national security space mission, when a SpaceX rocket carrying a U.S. military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

In December, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX was raising $500 million(389.14 million pounds), taking its valuation to $30.5 billion.

The Hawthorne, California-based company had earlier outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Another Elon Musk company, electric car maker Tesla Inc, said in June it was cutting 9 percent of its workforce by removing several thousand jobs across the company in cost reduction measures.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Sandra Maler)

By Kanishka Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 0.66% 347.26 Delayed Quote.4.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aChina to reduce restrictions on foreign investment - Xinhua
RE
09:45aELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
09:45aSpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
09:44aHuawei sacks employee arrested in Poland on spying charges
RE
08:36aS.Africa's ANC does not want to tweak central bank mandate -top official
RE
08:08aZIMBABWE, HUAWEI, SLACK : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 2
07:19aU.S. not looking to grant further Iran oil sales waivers - U.S. official
RE
07:11aOPEC is not the enemy of the U.S., UAE energy minister says
RE
07:09aOPEC is not the enemy of the U.S., UAE energy minister says
RE
05:16aUAE energy minister says average oil price in 2018 was $70 a barrel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns
2CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev considers partial IPO of Asian business -bankers
3APPLE : Slashed profit expectations may set stage for gains
4SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
5MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.