Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The top of a replica Crew Dragon spacecraft is show at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company did not comment on the number of layoffs but said in emailed comments that it needs to become a "leaner" organization for which it would "part ways" with some of its workforce.

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company", a SpaceX spokesman said.

The layoffs were reported earlier by the LA Times.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Kanishka Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pTake Five - May Day, May Day! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
07:49pSpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce
RE
07:48pSpaceX to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce - source
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:26pU.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
06:21pHuawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows
RE
06:01pIn 2013, Powell Worried Fed's Bond Buys Were Distorting Markets, Transcripts Show -- Update
DJ
05:59pLDAF LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FOR : Reward Approved for Cattle Death Informant
PU
05:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of Sea Will Hold Resumed Twenty-Eighth Meeting at Headquarters, 15 January
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News
3ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION : ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reporting of Anticipated Shortage of E..
4YOGAWORKS INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against YogaW..
5APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion from Qualcomm for chance to win iPhone

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.