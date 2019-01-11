Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SpaceX to layoff 10 percent of workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 09:01pm EST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk participates in a

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX will reduce its workforce by about 10 percent of the company's more than 6,000 employees, it said on Friday.

The company said it will "part ways" with some of its manpower, citing "extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead."

"To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations", a spokesman said in an email.

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project, Reuters reported in November. The firings were related to disagreements over the pace at which the team was developing and testing its Starlink satellites.

SpaceX's Starlink programme is competing with OneWeb and Canada's Telesat to be the first to market with a new satellite-based internet service.

The management shakeup involved Musk bringing in new managers from SpaceX headquarters in California to replace a number of the managers he fired in Seattle.

Last month, SpaceX launched its first U.S. national security space mission, when a SpaceX rocket carrying a U.S. military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

In December, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX was raising $500 million(389.14 million pounds), taking its valuation to $30.5 billion.

The Hawthorne, California-based company had earlier outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Another Elon Musk company, electric car maker Tesla Inc, said in June it was cutting 9 percent of its workforce by removing several thousand jobs across the company in cost reduction measures.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Supriya Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Sandra Maler)

By Kanishka Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 0.66% 347.26 Delayed Quote.4.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01pSpaceX to layoff 10 percent of workforce
RE
09:01pELON MUSK : SpaceX to layoff 10 percent of workforce
RE
08:58pAPPLE DEMANDED $1 BILLION FOR CHANCE TO WIN IPHONE : Qualcomm CEO
RE
07:59pWHOLESOME SWEETENERS : 10 Alternative Sugar Recipes To Start Your Year Off In A Healthy Way
PU
07:49pTake Five - May Day, May Day! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:26pU.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
06:21pHuawei Canada executive leaves post as scrutiny of company grows
RE
06:01pIn 2013, Powell Worried Fed's Bond Buys Were Distorting Markets, Transcripts Show -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News
3ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION : ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reporting of Anticipated Shortage of E..
4U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
5SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.