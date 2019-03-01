Spaceflight : CEO Named Honoree for Puget Sound Business Journal's 2019 Innovator of the Year Award

Spaceflight,
the leading rideshare and mission management provider, today announced
Curt Blake, CEO of Spaceflight, has been named an honoree by Puget Sound
Business Journal for the 2019 Innovator of the Year award. Each year,
the publication recognizes the most forward-thinking and creative
individuals from the Puget Sound region. A luncheon will be held today,
March 1, to the celebrate the chosen honorees.
“The Puget Sound region is full of some of the most innovative
individuals and brands in the world and I’m honored to be among an
impressive group of people reshaping industries,” said Blake. “This past
year was momentous for Spaceflight with the launch of our
record-breaking rideshare mission, SSO-A. We also expanded our launch
vehicle portfolio, signed important customers, and sent nearly 100
satellites to space. I am incredibly proud to work with a team that led
us to such a successful year and that is increasingly making space more
accessible—without them, this award wouldn’t be possible.”
In December 2018, Spaceflight launched 64 satellites on its first-ever
dedicated rideshare mission, in which the company purchased and
manifested an entire SpaceX Falcon 9. This is the largest number of
satellites ever sent to space from a U.S.-based rocket. Spaceflight’s
SSO-A mission enabled many universities, startups, and government
agencies to access space in a cost-effective manner. As one of the
individuals who conceived this revolutionary concept, Blake led the
negotiations for the purchase of the rocket in 2015 and played an
instrumental role in securing key customers leading up to the launch.
To continue offering a variety of launch options to its customers,
Spaceflight also signed agreements with launch vehicle providers, Virgin
Orbit, Rocket Lab and Vector in the last year. Additionally, the company
secured major customer contracts, including Canon Electronics’ CE-SAT-I
and Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research’s first Earth-imaging
satellite, Amazonia-1.
Spaceflight is positioned for another historic year in 2019. On Feb. 21,
2019, the company launched its first mission to Geosynchronous
Transfer Orbit, sending the first-ever privately funded lunar lander
to the Moon. Also, Spaceflight has plans for approximately 10 launches
and is contracted to launch nearly 100 satellites in the coming year.
About Spaceflight
Spaceflight is revolutionizing the business of spaceflight by delivering
a new model for accessing space. A comprehensive launch services and
mission management provider, the company provides a straightforward and
cost-effective suite of products and services including state-of-the-art
satellite infrastructure and rideshare launch offerings that enable
commercial and government entities to achieve their mission goals on
time and on budget. A service offering of Spaceflight Industries in
Seattle, Wash., Spaceflight provides its services through a global
network of partners and launch vehicle providers. For more information,
visit http://www.spaceflight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005087/en/