Spaceflight : Offers Rideshare Launches to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit

Spaceflight,
the leading satellite rideshare and mission management provider,
announced today at Euroconsult’s
World Satellite Business Week conference that it has procured upcoming
launches to Geosynchronous Orbit – a popular destination for
communications satellites. The company anticipates offering rideshare
opportunities to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) approximately every
12-18 months, or as customer demand requires.
The first mission will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 which was procured by SSL,
a Maxar Technologies company. It will represent the two companies’ first
combined launch and Spaceflight’s first mission beyond Lower Earth Orbit
(LEO).
“We’re focused on getting our customers’ spacecraft into orbit in the
most expeditious, cost-effective manner possible,” said Curt Blake,
president of Spaceflight. “The rideshare model is beneficial to
everyone; the primary spacecraft as well as all the secondaries pay less
than if they contracted to launch individually. In addition, working
with a reliable partner like SSL to fulfill our first GTO mission
increases our ability to service this growing destination. We’re looking
forward to making GTO a routine and affordable destination for our
clients.”
The manifest for this Falcon 9 GTO rideshare mission is completely full.
It features several undisclosed payloads along with an unmanned lunar
spacecraft from SpaceIL, an Israeli nonprofit organization that was
competing in the Google Lunar XPrize to land a spacecraft on the Moon.
The first rideshare satellites will separate in GTO and then the SSL
host spacecraft will continue on to Geostationary Orbit (GEO) where the
remaining rideshare satellites will be separated.
“Spaceflight has taken an innovative approach to aggregating launches
and bringing a more cost-effective launch model to the industry as a
result,” said David Bernstein, senior vice president of program
management at SSL. “Working as a team with Spaceflight and SpaceX, we
are enabling a unique mission that ultimately accomplishes a translunar
injection, prior to dropping off other payloads on our way to
geostationary orbit for the primary communications satellite.”
About Spaceflight
Spaceflight is revolutionizing the business of spaceflight by delivering
a new model for accessing space. A comprehensive launch services and
mission management provider, the company provides a straightforward and
cost-effective suite of products and services including state-of-the-art
satellite infrastructure and rideshare launch offerings that enable
commercial and government entities to achieve their mission goals on
time and on budget. A service offering of Spaceflight Industries in
Seattle, Wash., Spaceflight provides its services through a global
network of partners, ground stations and launch vehicle providers. For
more information, visit http://www.spaceflight.com.
About SSL
SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced
spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and
government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The
company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as
direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband
internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration,
and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL’s
advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and
sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations.
SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more
information, visit www.sslmda.com.
