Spaceflight : Signs Launch Services Agreement with Vector for Multiple Launches

Spaceflight,
the leading launch and mission management rideshare services provider,
today announced it has signed a definitive Launch Services Agreement
(LSA) with Vector,
a leading microsatellite launch company. The LSA is for a 2019 launch
with multiple priced options for future launches, leveraging the
Vector-R launch vehicle.
Vector and Spaceflight are also working towards a unique integration
agreement that leverages Spaceflight’s state-of-the-art integration
facility in Auburn, Wash., its proven processes, and experienced mission
management and engineering teams. Under the terms of the agreement,
Spaceflight will receive the entire Vector-R fairing at its facility in
Auburn, Wash., conduct all the integration services for its rideshare
customers, and then ship the fully integrated fairing to the launch
site. This integration approach, coupled with Vector’s mobile launch
system, enables a significant reduction in the time from when a customer
spacecraft is received at the integration facility to when it is
actually launched.
“We’re always looking for new ways to get our customers’ spacecraft on
orbit, which means working with other industry leaders to deliver
creative solutions,” said Melissa Wuerl, vice president of business
development at Spaceflight. “This unique LSA demonstrates our belief in
Vector’s potential and commitment to providing customers the most
variety in launch vehicle access.”
"Spaceflight’s selection of Vector demonstrates the rising demand for
increased access to space,” said Robert R. Cleave, chief revenue officer
at Vector. “Spaceflight pioneered the rideshare market and consistently
demonstrates an innovative approach to business through multiple
enabling launch options. Vector is excited by the opportunity to embark
on this journey with Spaceflight and develop a solution that furthers
both organization’s missions.”
The new contract comes on the heels of Spaceflight’s agreement to launch
Brazil’s INPE Amazonia-1 spacecraft, which represents the company’s
largest rideshare satellite to date, and its historic dedicated
rideshare launch of 64 smallsats on its SSO-A mission aboard a SpaceX
Falcon 9 in December 2018. With the success of SSO-A, Spaceflight has
now launched more than 210 satellites since its founding in 2011. In
addition, the company is contracted to launch nearly 100 satellites in
2019 from a variety of launch vehicles including Falcon 9, PSLV,
Antares, Electron, and Vega.
