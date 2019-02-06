Spaceflight : Signs Launch Services Agreement with Vector for Multiple Launches

Agreement confirms a 2019 launch with multiple options for future launches

Spaceflight, the leading launch and mission management rideshare services provider, today announced it has signed a definitive Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with Vector, a leading microsatellite launch company. The LSA is for a 2019 launch with multiple priced options for future launches, leveraging the Vector-R launch vehicle.

Vector and Spaceflight are also working towards a unique integration agreement that leverages Spaceflight’s state-of-the-art integration facility in Auburn, Wash., its proven processes, and experienced mission management and engineering teams. Under the terms of the agreement, Spaceflight will receive the entire Vector-R fairing at its facility in Auburn, Wash., conduct all the integration services for its rideshare customers, and then ship the fully integrated fairing to the launch site. This integration approach, coupled with Vector’s mobile launch system, enables a significant reduction in the time from when a customer spacecraft is received at the integration facility to when it is actually launched.

“We’re always looking for new ways to get our customers’ spacecraft on orbit, which means working with other industry leaders to deliver creative solutions,” said Melissa Wuerl, vice president of business development at Spaceflight. “This unique LSA demonstrates our belief in Vector’s potential and commitment to providing customers the most variety in launch vehicle access.”

"Spaceflight’s selection of Vector demonstrates the rising demand for increased access to space,” said Robert R. Cleave, chief revenue officer at Vector. “Spaceflight pioneered the rideshare market and consistently demonstrates an innovative approach to business through multiple enabling launch options. Vector is excited by the opportunity to embark on this journey with Spaceflight and develop a solution that furthers both organization’s missions.”

The new contract comes on the heels of Spaceflight’s agreement to launch Brazil’s INPE Amazonia-1 spacecraft, which represents the company’s largest rideshare satellite to date, and its historic dedicated rideshare launch of 64 smallsats on its SSO-A mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 in December 2018. With the success of SSO-A, Spaceflight has now launched more than 210 satellites since its founding in 2011. In addition, the company is contracted to launch nearly 100 satellites in 2019 from a variety of launch vehicles including Falcon 9, PSLV, Antares, Electron, and Vega.

Spaceflight is revolutionizing the business of spaceflight by delivering a new model for accessing space. A comprehensive launch services and mission management provider, the company provides a straightforward and cost-effective suite of products and services including state-of-the-art satellite infrastructure and rideshare launch offerings that enable commercial and government entities to achieve their mission goals on time and on budget.

Vector connects legacy space, NewSpace companies, and innovators with dedicated launch services and enabling platforms to access space more efficiently than ever before.

