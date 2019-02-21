Spacelabs Healthcare : Receives $8 Million Order for Monitoring and Telemetry Upgrade Project

Spacelabs Healthcare (“Spacelabs” or the “Company”) today announced that
it has been selected to complete a whole-house replacement of patient
monitoring and telemetry equipment at a Level I Trauma Center in the
western U.S. The project spans 43 departments and includes Spacelabs’
central stations, high-acuity bedside and transport monitors, as well as
ambulatory patient monitors and Spacelabs’ telemetry platform.
“Premier trauma centers provide total care from routine medical care to
major traumatic injuries, often serving patients in critical condition
flown in from hundreds of miles away,” said Spacelabs’ President Jim
Green. “Spacelabs’ latest technologies help customers deliver critical
care and enable the coming move to more holistic longitudinal care for
these trauma patients.”
About Spacelabs
Spacelabs (www.spacelabshealthcare.com),
a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is provider of medical equipment and
services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity,
diagnostic cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to
hospitals, clinics and physician offices. The Company has offices in the
United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and
Singapore, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section
27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements
relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections
concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve
uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are
outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in or implied by any
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the performance of the Company’s products.
Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which
are based on currently available information and speak only as of the
date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update
any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes
untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise,
except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its
ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further
discussion of factors that could cause the Company's future results to
differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section
entitled "Risk Factors" in the OSI Systems, Inc. Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and other risks described
therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems, Inc. from
time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005332/en/