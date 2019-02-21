Spacelabs Healthcare : Receives $8 Million Order for Monitoring and Telemetry Upgrade Project

Spacelabs Healthcare (“Spacelabs” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been selected to complete a whole-house replacement of patient monitoring and telemetry equipment at a Level I Trauma Center in the western U.S. The project spans 43 departments and includes Spacelabs’ central stations, high-acuity bedside and transport monitors, as well as ambulatory patient monitors and Spacelabs’ telemetry platform.

“Premier trauma centers provide total care from routine medical care to major traumatic injuries, often serving patients in critical condition flown in from hundreds of miles away,” said Spacelabs’ President Jim Green. “Spacelabs’ latest technologies help customers deliver critical care and enable the coming move to more holistic longitudinal care for these trauma patients.”

About Spacelabs

Spacelabs (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, diagnostic cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Singapore, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of the Company’s products. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the OSI Systems, Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems, Inc. from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

