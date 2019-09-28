Log in
Spago Nanomedical : First patient dosed in the SPAGOPIX-01 study

09/28/2019 | 06:18am EDT

The first patient in the clinical study SPAGOPIX-01 has been successfully dosed with the contrast agent SN132D and completed MRI.

The clinical study SPAGOPIX-01 is conducted at the Uppsala University Hospital in Sweden and will include up to 20 patients with with confirmed breast cancer.

The primary objective is to evaluate safety of SN132D in patients with confirmed breast cancer. In preclinical studies, SN132D demonstrated good tolerability with a wide safety margin to the doses investigated in SPAGOPIX-01. During the study, the contrast between tumor tissue and healthy tissue on MRI images will also be investigated. This is expected to guide the continued development of the project.

SpagoPix (SN132D) is a tumor selective and gadolinium-free contrast agent with potential to significantly improve the diagnosis of solid tumors with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Spago Nanomedical´s focus is initially on imaging of breast cancer, a disease that affects approximately 2.1 million people annually. MRI is routinely used for screening, diagnosis, and follow-up in 15-30% of all breast cancer patients but the need for better diagnostic precision is substantial.

Trial details and updates are published on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 81188, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se.

The information in this press release is such that Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU, 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 28, 2019.

PDF: First patient dosed in the SPAGOPIX-01 study

Disclaimer

Spago Nanomedical AB published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 10:17:01 UTC
