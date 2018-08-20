Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spain: Autogas vehicle sales increase fivefold in the first semester

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:46am EDT

The registrations of vehicles powered by LPG have increased fivefold in the first semester of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 7,638 commercialised vehicles. The Autogas Cluster and the Spanish Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators (AOGLP) provided these figures in a statement based on data from the Directorate General of Transport (DGT).

Moreover, the conversions of vehicles to Autogas reached the 2,832 units between January and June, which translates into an increase of 40%, compared to the first half of 2017. The addition of new registrations and converted cars means that the national Autogas fleet has increased by more than 10,400 vehicles in the first half of 2018.

So far this year, the three manufacturers that sold more LPG-powered vehicles are Fiat, Opel and Dacia, with 89% of the total registrations, and increases of more than 300% compared to the first semester of last year.

In June Autogas vehicles reached a market share of 1.2% over the total sales registered that month, which represents 0.76% more than registrations of natural gas vehicles. If you want to know more, please visit this link.

Disclaimer

AEGPL - European LPG Association published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11pBANK INDONESIA : ​​Indonesia’s External Debt Growth Slowed
PU
03:10pBULL MARKET BELIEFS : Stock experts differ on market cycles
RE
03:10pWith record in view, aging U.S. bull market may still be frisky
RE
03:01pWall St. set to open higher on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03:00pChartered Retirement Planning Counselor shares how to engage your grown kids about preparations for their own retirement
SE
03:00pUK luxury retailer Farfetch aims for New York listing
RE
02:56pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OSHA Extends Some Compliance Dates for Beryllium Standard
PU
02:51pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops
PU
02:46pSPAIN : Autogas vehicle sales increase fivefold in the first semester
PU
02:38pEU's Moscovici says Greece on way to sustainable recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.