Spain approves poverty relief scheme

05/29/2020 | 11:31am EDT

By Paola Luelmo and Belén Carreño

Spain's government on Friday approved a minimum income scheme for the poor.

SCOPE

The programme will cost the state 3 billion euros a year, reaching 2.3 million people across 850,000 households. The government says it should lift 1.6 million people out of extreme poverty.

Around 30% of the beneficiaries will be children.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The aim of the new scheme is to guarantee a minimum income of 462 euros a month for a single person, with the amount increasing with the number of family members to a maximum of 1,105 euros per month.

The state will top up existing revenue, including salary and most social benefits, to ensure that households reach that minimum income level every month.

WHO CAN BENEFIT FROM THIS?

Spanish nationals and people with at least a year's legal residency, aged 23 to 65 years old - or over 18 if supporting a child - whose income is below the minimum set in the scheme.

Another condition is having a net wealth, excluding primary residence, below a certain limit for a household. For instance, for a family of two adults and two children, such net wealth must be under 43,190 euros.

CONDITIONS

Claimants can make an online request from June 15. Applications submitted between June 15 and Sept 15 will be credited retroactively to June 1.

To encourage recipients to find jobs, they can temporarily combine the payments with a new salary, even if this pushes their income above the eligibility threshold.

(Reporting by Paola Luelmo and Belén Carreño; Editing by Nathan Allen, Ingrid Melander, Andrew Cawthorne)

