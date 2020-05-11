Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:28am EDT
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds his first cabinet meeting in Madrid

Spain wants a joint European response to the crisis at airlines caused by travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

"We are strongly supporting that there is a European response," Calvino said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding any responses by individual countries should not distort competition.

"All these large carriers are not one nationality or another, they are European carriers," she said.

European Union member states should ensure a "level playing field" for airlines, and countries with the deepest pockets should not be able to give more aid to their own airlines to the detriment of those from other countries, she said.

Major European airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, are negotiating government aid deals as they grapple with the global air travel shutdown and deep uncertainty over prospects for recovery once the pandemic eases.

"I think the European Commission is keeping a very close eye to make sure there is no breach of the competition rules," Calvino said.

Aid pledged so far has varied widely from one country to another.

While Air France-KLM has received 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in French-backed aid and Dutch pledges for a further 2-4 billion euros, International Consolidated Airlines, which owns British Airways and Spain's Iberia, has only got a 1 billion euro loan guarantee from Spain.

Calvino also reiterated Spain's position supporting the creation of a common EU recovery fund that would be funded jointly by member states.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.18% 4.121 Real-time Quote.-57.55%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -1.21% 7.66 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -2.86% 184.35 Delayed Quote.-69.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01aGARO AKTIEBOLAG PUBL : Presentation of the interim report January - March 2020 on May 19
AQ
05:01aSTORA ENSO : Managers' transactions ­- Ulrika Lilja
AQ
05:01aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Reports 2020 First Quarter Results
AQ
05:01aAvenir LNG Limited, Consolidated Financial Statements
AQ
05:01aAvenu and SAFEbuilt Team-Up to Help Government Customers Recover From COVID-19 Economic Impact
BU
05:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2020-2024 | Rise In Adoption Of Smart Homes To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:01aCYBERCUBE : Launches First Cyber Analytics Product for Broker Market
BU
05:01aPHOENIX TREE : Danke Survey Finds Housing, Employment Top Concerns of China's Record College Graduating Class
PR
05:01aLiteye Experts Provide CUAS Long-Term Service & Support!
GL
05:01adynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Units
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : Heathrow want early exit from UK quarantine rules
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 05 May 2020 Lotus and Centrica agree partnership to redesign electric vehicle owners..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group