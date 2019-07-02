Spain's Sanchez sticks by Timmmermans-Weber EU top jobs proposal

Sanchez said he supported a package that would also place the head of the European Parliament's biggest political group at the helm of the assembly.

"Let's do a proposal to EP that could be a success with enough support," Sanchez said. "Our position is the defense of our Spitzkandidat, we defend Frans Timmermans as European Commission President."

He added that opposition to Timmermans based on his support for EU principals was unacceptable.

