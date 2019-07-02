Log in
Spain's Sanchez sticks by Timmmermans-Weber EU top jobs proposal

07/02/2019 | 05:04am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stuck firm to a proposed deal to install Dutchman Frans Timmermans as head of the European Union's executive on arrival on Tuesday for talks with other EU leaders on the bloc's top jobs.

Sanchez said he supported a package that would also place the head of the European Parliament's biggest political group at the helm of the assembly.

"Let's do a proposal to EP that could be a success with enough support," Sanchez said. "Our position is the defense of our Spitzkandidat, we defend Frans Timmermans as European Commission President."

He added that opposition to Timmermans based on his support for EU principals was unacceptable.

(Reporting by Carreno Belen; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Foo Yun Chee)

