Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spain's international tourist arrivals drop 98% in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:26am EDT

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 98% year on year in June, official statistics released on Monday showed, as the country continues to reel from the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Over the first six months of the year some 10.8 million foreign tourists visited Spain, around 72% less than in the same period of 2019, the National Statistics Institute said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Isla Binnie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aHong kong authorities report 80 new coronavirus cases
RE
04:36aMicrosoft nears big bet on TikTok after risky LinkedIn deal shows promise
RE
04:35aSterling holds above $1.30; focus on COVID-19 cases and Bank of England
RE
04:35aZoom says users in mainland china may continue to join zoom meetings as participants - statement
RE
04:34aZoom video communications says shifting to partner-only model in mainland china starting aug. 23 - statement
RE
04:30aUK factory output grows at fastest rate since 2017 - PMI
RE
04:30aUk july final manufacturing pmi is highest reading since march 2019 - ihs markit/cips
RE
04:30aUk july manufacturing pmi output component 59.3, highest since nov 2017
RE
04:30aDollar rallies after worst month in decade
RE
04:29aIndofood cbp acquisition of pinehill company limited approved at egm- statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
4HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns loan losses could hit $13 billion as profit plunges 65%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group