Spain's property portals see record usage despite real estate slump

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spain's property portals are
betting that historically low interest rates and incoming
European aid can boost real estate, but data show sales diving,
household debt rising and prices flatlining even after Spain's
lockdown ended in June.
Fotocasa and Idealista, two of Spain's largest property
portals, saw record user activity in the past three months.
Fotocasa communications director Anais Lopez highlighted a
40% year-on-year jump in traffic in June.
"All the real estate agencies we work with say they're
seeing unprecedented interest in changing homes, getting an
enormous amount of calls and organising visits," Lopez said,
adding that Fotocasa's page visits and contact rates were well
above pre-pandemic summer averages.
Idealista spokesman Benat del Coso said online mortgage
brokerage requests over the summer were 20% higher than normal.
But Bank of Spain data show house sales in freefall despite
intensified interest from Spaniards who dread spending a second
confinement in the same home and prefer to move to new
residences with gardens and balconies.
Idealista has noted prices tailing off, dropping 0.1% in
Madrid and 1.1% in Barcelona in August.
Spain's real-estate sector is hoping for a recovery, but the
economy has been retreating further since June despite the
easing of coronavirus-prevention measures, unlike in European
countries like Britain where house prices are surging.
Nationwide, house sales plunged 43% to 75,00 in the second
quarter, the Bank of Spain said last week, with transactions in
traditionally red-hot markets like Madrid and Barcelona falling
20.2% and 17.3% respectively.
Property prices tightened over the same period, said Spain's
College of Registrars, with the average quarterly growth rate at
0.44% - a substantial slowdown on past quarters - and some of
the Registrars' methodologies even yielding small decreases.
With financing hard to come by and mortgage indebtedness
rising as cash-strapped homeowners seek liquidity, Spaniards are
reluctant to sell property at "pandemic prices", while
prospective buyers struggle to meet tougher lending
requirements.
Tourism- and hospitality-dependent Spain saw unemployment
rise by 0.8% in August, felling hopes of a V-shaped recovery
after the coronavirus wiped out 20% of its GDP in the second
quarter.
