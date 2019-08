"We announce that the government aims to reach a European agreement, without Economy Minister Nadia Calvino participating in the next phase," the spokeswoman said in a short statement.

European Union governments will try on Friday to choose the bloc's candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund from a list of four names, a spokeswoman for the French finance ministry said, but divisions could delay a compromise solution.

