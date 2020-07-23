Spain sets terms to open rail services to outside competition

July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog approved
criteria on Thursday which allow private companies to compete
with state-owned rail operator Renfe's medium-distance and local
services, while safeguarding its financial stability.
Allowing private companies to compete with Renfe, which
previously held a monopoly on the sector, should herald the
arrival of more budget-friendly train services - but new
services will be restricted if they jeopardise the financial
stability of Renfe's contract to provide medium-distance and
local services, the competition watchdog CNMC said.
CNMC will perform an economic impact assessment and has
stipulated that services affecting more than 2% of the national
operator's income will be denied access.
Newcomers can operate if their service affects less than 1%
of Renfe's income, and can also operate - but with certain
conditions - if their service affects between 1% and 2% of
Renfe's income.
Railway companies that fail the assessment will receive
guidance from the CNMC about changes needed.
However, if the CNMC concludes the new train service
presents advantages for users or the transport network itself,
the watchdog will inform the Ministry of Transport that
modifications are required in its public service contract with
Renfe to ensure the conditions for granting access to the
candidate.
The announcement of the criteria comes after Italy's Ilsa
and France's Rielsfera entered the Spanish high-speed rail
market in January.
Renfe had planned to open its own budget high-speed service
on its most popular routes, such as between Barcelona and
Madrid, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the operator to roll
back its launch.
Though welcomed by many consumers, the liberalisation
process has alarmed trade unions and residents of sparsely
populated regions, who fear that a focus on profit and
efficiency may deprive their communities of transport
connections, leaving them more isolated.
The new rail transport regulation foresees that passenger
services in Spain will be liberalised on December 14, 2020, the
CNMC had previously stated.
