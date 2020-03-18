Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spaniards in lockdown bang pots in protest during king's speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

Banging pots and pans from their balconies, thousands of Spaniards under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic nearly drowned out King Felipe's broadcast address to the nation on Wednesday in protest over a scandal involving his father.

Repeating an earlier protest at noon, people in central Madrid, summoned by a call on social media, demanded that former King Juan Carlos donate millions he had reportedly received from Saudi Arabia to the struggling health system.

"The applause is for those who take care of us. The pans are for the corruption money to go to our health system," leftist movement Mas Pais said in a tweet.

Spaniards have also been coming to their balconies to cheer health workers during the lockdown in Europe's second worst-hit country by the virus after Italy. They have been confined to their homes since Saturday for all but essential outings.

Even in the traditionally conservative neighbourhoods of Madrid the noise of the banging of pots and pans was deafening, nearly silencing Felipe's uplifting words urging Spaniards to beat the epidemic together.

"Now we must put aside our differences. We must unite around the same objective: to overcome this serious situation. And we have to do it together ... with serenity and confidence, but also with determination and energy," Felipe said.

It was his first extraordinary address to the nation since 2017, at the height of a constitutional crisis caused by a short-lived declaration of independence by Catalan separatists.

On Wednesday night, the sound of pots and pans rang, too, in the streets of Barcelona, where the protest had been called by separatist parties.

King Felipe said on Sunday he had renounced his inheritance from his father, former King Juan Carlos, and stripped the ex-monarch of his palace allowance.

A Swiss newspaper has reported that while he was king, Juan Carlos accepted $100 million from Saudi Arabia. Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 after nearly 40 years on the throne, has not commented on the report.

The royal household said in a statement that Juan Carlos had not told his son about the Saudi funds.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jessica Jones; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28pNYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 on coronavirus worries
RE
06:16pGM studying if automaker could support production of medical equipment
RE
06:15pCoronavirus Triggers Wave of U.S. Workers Filing for Jobless Benefits--Update
DJ
06:14pU.S. Deficit Set to Soar as Government Responds to Coronavirus
DJ
06:12pAirline, Hotel Shares Plunge on Disappointing Rescue Plan -- Update
DJ
06:10pAir Canada to suspend majority of its international, U.S. trans-border flights
RE
06:06pTesla to limit workers at California factory with virus lockdown order, county says
RE
06:04pDetroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:04pWith Revenue Forecasts Dim, a Tax Increase Is on the Table in New York
DJ
06:03pU.S. senators boost pressure on Saudi, Russia over oil market share war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group