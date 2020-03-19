Log in
Spanish PM welcomes ECB's 750 bln euro bond-buying programme

03/19/2020 | 04:55am EDT

The European Central Bank's plan to buy up to 750 billion euros (711.71 billion pounds) worth of bonds to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis will protect citizens and economies, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"These are times of responsibility, solidarity and united action from all the institutions of the EU," Sanchez said on his Twitter account. "We will do whatever it takes," he added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

