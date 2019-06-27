Spanish inflation falls to lowest level since end 2016 in June

EU-harmonised prices rose 0.6% in June from a year earlier, missing a Reuters forecast of 0.8% and down from 0.9% a month earlier, the preliminary data showed.

National consumer prices rose 0.4%, down from 0.8% in May and the lowest recorded since September 2016, INE said.

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi has said that if euro zone inflation does not show sustainable signs of returning to the ECB's target of just below 2%, the bank would consider further stimulus measures.

Euro zone inflation figures are due June 28 and are expected to show consumer prices rose 1.2% in June, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from a month earlier.

