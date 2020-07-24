SparBar Inc.: Former Pound for Pound King Roy Jones Jr. Books Mega Fight with "Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparBar Inc., the original pioneer of SparBar™ boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and fitness equipment, is excited to announce that its Board of Athletics Director, former Pound-for-Pound King and one-time holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships, Roy Jones Jr. has booked an eight-round exhibition fight with "Iron Mike" Tyson, to be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as multi-media platform Triller, on September 12th, 2020.

View official announcement by Roy Jones Jr. here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_2dIvFDRg/?igshid=8tplvubogtea

The fight will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission and is expected to take place at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles with a full undercard as well as musical performances.

View official signing between Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_glxulYcm/?igshid=1033g1in40uyt

Upon the announcement, President, CEO and Founder, Jasvinder Singh Gill, stated, "SPARBAR is excited to hear the great news that our very own member of the Athletic Board of Directors and Advisor, "P4P KING" Roy Jones Jr. will collide with the 'baddest man' on the planet "Iron" Mike Tyson in a 8 round exhibition of clash of Titans. We are proud to have Roy Jones Jr. serve on our board and are greatly honored to watch these two Iconic warriors compete at the highest level. Hopefully, Roy has been practicing with the SparBar™ since lock-down and he won't be missing a beat!"

View Roy Jones Jr. practicing with the world famous sparring partner SparBar™: https://www.instagram.com/p/BjfrykdHuRT/?igshid=1ptncxt5nctdc

Ray McCline, President & Founder of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and member of SparBar's Corporate Advisory Board, commented, "This fight was talked about years ago when these two Legends were in their prime but as they say better late than never. So as a fan I'm looking forward to seeing this intriguing matchup of styles in September. Having dedicated my life to the sport of boxing, this matchup is an extremely satisfying development for our Sparbar team and I couldn't be happier to be working with Roy Jones Jr. on the Corporate Advisory Committee for Sparbar."

Ildeme "Demee" Mahinay Koch, Social Entrepreneur and 2019 Global FWN100 Most Influential Filipina in the World and member of SparBar's Corporate Advisory Board, was 'thrilled' to see the fight arranged. She stated, "It is no surprise that boxing is a major attraction throughout Asia, and I can safely say that many here, including me, are thrilled to hear about this exhibition fight becoming a reality. We have received a great deal of support for SparBar in Asia and firmly believe that this is just the beginning."

View Roy Jones Jr. announcing himself officially joining the SparBar Family: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KjfreD8NV/?igshid=nje0kwz34cx

Kenny Lam, Managing Director, stated, "the SparBar New York corporate team is ecstatic that this fight is happening between two of the world's most iconic boxing legends. The addition of Roy Jones Jr. to the SparBar family solidifies our relentless expansion into North America and around the world."

About SparBar Inc.

SPARBAR™ - THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

