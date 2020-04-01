Log in
SpareBank 1 SMN (MING); Fitch changes rating outlook to Negative from Stable

04/01/2020 | 01:53am EDT

Fitch affirms SpareBank 1 SMNs 'A-' Long-Term IDR and 'a-' VR and revises the Outlook to Negative from Stable since the agency believes the coronavirus outbreak has modest immediate impact on the bank's ratings.

Fitch has downgraded SpareBank 1 SMNs Tier 2 debt by one notch from 'BBB+' to 'BBB' due to a methodological change.

For more information please contact

CFO, Kjell Fordal, telephone +47 905 41 672

Trondheim, April 1 2020


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

