SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 May 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 76.01 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
Name:
Allocated no. equity certificates:
New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik
78
1,679
Rolf Jarle Brøske
78
7,352
Tomm Bøyesen
78
6,041
Kjell Fordal
78
246,701
Vegard Helland
78
34,991
Kjersti Hønstad
78
4,703
Jan-Frode Janson
78
40,078
Unni Larsen
78
1,028
Inge Lindseth
78
8,702
Oddny Lysberg
78
1,639
Nelly Maske
78
20,972
Ola Neråsen
78
42,553
Margrethe L. Resellmo
19
452
Berit Rustad
78
3,764
Camilla Stang
19
452
Christina Straub
19
706
Hans Tronstad
78
1,684
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 13 May 2020
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN: Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act