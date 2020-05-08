Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpareBank 1 SMN:New mortgage rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 06:55am BST

SpareBank 1 SMN is to lower its residential mortgage lending rate by up to 0.40 percentage points. The change is effective as from 25 May.

 “This is our third interest rate cut in a short space of time, making mortgages even cheaper. We are putting the rate change into effect rapidly given the demanding situation many of our mortgage borrowers find themselves in,” says executive director Nelly Maske at Retail Banking, SpareBank 1 SMN.

SpareBank 1 SMN is also revising the price of bank deposits by the same margin, and the change applies as from 12 July for existing deposit customers. Customers whose interest rates are now changing will shortly receive information on what this means for their mortgages.

Trondheim, 8 May 2020

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Nelly Maske on +47 901 38 380

Head of Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322

PHOTO, go here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/sparebank1smn/albums

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aOCEAN YIELD : Ex dividend USD 0.05 today
AQ
07:35aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT PUBL : portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents positive additional results from a phase 2a study of golexanolone
AQ
07:35aVST ENTERPRISES LTD : Cyber Company to Supply 50M Health 'COVI-PASS(TM)'
EQ
07:35a2G ENERGY : plans stable dividend of EUR 0.45 per share
EQ
07:34aMAY 08, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO MARKET) : C Channel Corporation
PU
07:31aNOTE PUBL : reports a sharp increase in deliveries to Plejd
AQ
07:31aI-TECH AB : (publ) Interim report Q1 2020
AQ
07:31aPOWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong sales growth driven by temporarily increased deliveries to Bosch
AQ
07:31aENERSIZE OYJ : intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting to authorize the Board to decide on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 17.3 million
AQ
07:31aSOLON EIENDOM : Repurchase of own shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 35% on COVID-19 provisions
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group