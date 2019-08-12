Log in
SpareBank 1 SMN: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTICE

08/12/2019 | 07:12am EDT

SpareBank 1 SMN has decided that CEO Jan-Frode Janson shall be offered in the first year of employment to buy up to 30.000 equity certificates with a discount of 30 percent with 3 years lock-up period. SpareBank 1 SMN has today, 12th  August 2019, bought 15.000 equity certificates with an average price of NOK 99.7311. These equity certificates are transferred to Jan-Frode Janson according to these terms. The bank holds 37 928 own certificates after this transaction. Jan-Frode Janson owns 15 000 certificates after this transaction. He is also entitled to buy another 15.000 certificates.

                                                                                 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §4-2 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group