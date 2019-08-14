SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 August 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 98.84 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the savings programme has 631,997 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
Name:
Allocated no. equity certificates:
New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik
61
1,340
Rolf Jarle Brøske
61
7,013
Tomm Bøyesen
61
5,702
Kjell Fordal
61
245,762
Vegard Helland
61
34,652
Kjersti Hønstad
61
4,364
Inge Lindseth
61
3,913
Nelly Maske
61
20,733
Ola Neråsen
61
42,214
Margrethe L. Resellmo
15
367
Berit Rustad
61
3,425
Camilla Stang
15
367
Christina Straub
15
621
Hans Tronstad
61
1,345
Johan Petter Winsnes
61
1,112
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 14 August 2019
