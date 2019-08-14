Log in
SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

08/14/2019 | 03:01am EDT

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 August 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 98.84 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 631,997 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik611,340
Rolf Jarle Brøske617,013
Tomm Bøyesen615,702
Kjell Fordal61245,762
Vegard Helland6134,652
Kjersti Hønstad614,364
Inge Lindseth613,913
Nelly Maske6120,733
Ola Neråsen6142,214
Margrethe L. Resellmo15367
Berit Rustad613,425
Camilla Stang15367
Christina Straub15621
Hans Tronstad611,345
Johan Petter Winsnes611,112

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 14 August 2019
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
