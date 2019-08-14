SpareBank 1 SMN – Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 August 2019 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 98.84 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 631,997 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 61 1,340 Rolf Jarle Brøske 61 7,013 Tomm Bøyesen 61 5,702 Kjell Fordal 61 245,762 Vegard Helland 61 34,652 Kjersti Hønstad 61 4,364 Inge Lindseth 61 3,913 Nelly Maske 61 20,733 Ola Neråsen 61 42,214 Margrethe L. Resellmo 15 367 Berit Rustad 61 3,425 Camilla Stang 15 367 Christina Straub 15 621 Hans Tronstad 61 1,345 Johan Petter Winsnes 61 1,112

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 14 August 2019



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

























This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act