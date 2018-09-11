SpareBank 1 SR Bank : Nordic ABM - SBVG38 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 12.09.2018

Lånets navn / Issue name: Spb 1 BV 18/23 FRN
Ticker: SBVG38 PRO
Instrument ID: 1304250
ISIN: NO0010831902
Segment: OABM
Land / Country: NO
Handelsvaluta / Trading currency: NOK
Lånebeløp / Issued amount: 250 mill, åpent lån / tap issue
Rentebærende f.o.m. / Interest accrual date: 11.09.2018
Forfallsdato / Maturity date: 11.09.2023
Kupongrente / Coupon rate: 1,62 % p.a. (3M NIBOR + 0,57 %)
Sektorliste / Sector list: Bank og finans / Bank and insurance bonds
Tilretteleggere / Managers: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
Oslofilialen
Verdipapirregister / Central Securities Depository: VPS
