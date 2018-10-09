Sparebanken Vest : Invitation to Sparebanken Vest presentation of the third quarter results for 2018

09.10.2018 12:37

We welcome you to the presentation in Oslo: Thursday 25 October at 11:00, Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26 Light meal will be served. Registration: anne.urdal@spv.no The presentation will also be streamed from the following address: https://www.spv.no/om-oss/investor-relations/webcast Publication of the financial statements will be in the afternoon Wednesday 24 October.