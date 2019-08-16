Log in
Sparebanken Vest: Notice of extraordinary general meeting

08/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Sparebanken Vest: Notice of extraordinary general meeting

16.08.2019 11:00

An extraordinary general meeting in Sparebanken Vest will be held on Friday 6 September 2019 at 10:00 in the auditorium in the bank's offices in Jonsvollsgaten 2, Bergen. Please find attached the notice and supporting documents (the latter in Norwegian only), which are also available at www.spv.no. Bergen, 16 August 2019 Sparebanken Vest This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Sparebanken Vest published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 10:56:09 UTC
